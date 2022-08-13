Sandoval (3-8) allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four in five innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Twins.

The Angels' offense mustered just seven baserunners, giving Sandoval no run support. He still had his own problems, walking a season-high four batters for the second start in a row and the fourth time in 19 outings this year. He also gave up a two-run home run to Gilberto Celestino in the second inning. Sandoval has a decent 3.42 ERA, but his 1.49 WHIP and 106:49 K:BB through 100 innings this year are concerning marks. The lefty has gone 12 straight starts without a win, a streak he'll try to snap in a projected road start in Detroit next week.