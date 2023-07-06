Sandoval logged a no-decision against San Diego on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks while striking out five batters over five innings.

The positive for Sandoval was that he allowed just a pair of singles and one earned run (though a first-inning unearned run was the result of his own error). However, the left-hander struggled with his control, throwing just 48 of 85 pitches for a strike and walking four batters. It was the sixth time over his past eight outings that he's issued multiple free passes, and he's given up four walks three times during that span. Not coincidentally, Sandoval has struggled during that stretch, posting a 5.71 ERA and a 1-5 record. Sandoval's 3.8 BB/9 on the season is on track to be his highest since his rookie campaign.