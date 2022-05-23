Iglesias struck out all three batters he faced as he earned the save in a 4-1 victory Sunday over Oakland.

Facing the middle of the Oakland lineup, Iglesias needed just 12 pitches to strike out the side. It was his second straight excellent outing after losing consecutive appearances. The veteran is 10-for-11 in save opportunities and has a solid 22:4 K:BB despite having a 4.02 ERA. As long as he can keep the ball in the park his numbers should continue to improve and look more like the high-level closer he has been in recent history.