An MRI on Iglesias's right shoulder Tuesday confirmed that he is not dealing with structural damage, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Iglesias first experienced right shoulder discomfort over the weekend and on Tuesday was placed on the 15-day injured list. The good news is he's merely dealing with inflammation, which could give him a chance to return when eligible in early May or shortly after. Robert Suarez will handle the closer role for Atlanta while Iglesias is sidelined.