Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Friday that Iglesias (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing, but the club is happy with his progress and hopes to activate him May 5 when he's first eligible, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

It will be tough to get a more accurate gauge on Iglesias' timeline until he is able to throw again without issue, but the club remains confident its closer won't be out long. Robert Suarez is filling in as Atlanta's ninth-inning man while Iglesias is on the mend from right shoulder inflammation.