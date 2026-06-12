Angels' Sam Aldegheri: Entering rotation Friday

Aldegheri will start Friday's game against the Rays in Anaheim, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After Aldegheri was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, the Angels initially made him available out of the bullpen. Aldegheri made a one-inning, eight-pitch appearance in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Astros, but since he wasn't needed for either of the remaining two games of the series, he'll be ready to step into the vacant fifth spot in the rotation. With Jack Kochanowicz (elbow) headed for season-ending Tommy John surgery, Aldegheri should have a clear path to a permanent stay in the rotation if he performs well. The 24-year-old lefty has permitted three runs on 11 hits and five walks while striking out eight batters over 12 innings at the big-league level this season but posted an unsightly 7.24 ERA and 1.72 WHIP across 46 frames at Triple-A.