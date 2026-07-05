Angels' Sam Aldegheri: Optioned after Saturday's start

The Angels optioned Aldegheri to Triple-A Salt Lake following Saturday's start against the Red Sox.

Grayson Rodriguez (back) is close to returning from the 15-day injured list, so Aldegheri will be sent down to the minors to open up a spot in the Angels' rotation. Aldegheri took the loss Saturday against Boston and has an 8.10 ERA 1.56 WHIP over his last four starts spanning 16.2 innings. He'll continue to work on his craft with Salt Lake but hasn't been that much better across his nine starts in Triple-A, where has a 7.24 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 32:23 K:BB across 46 frames.