Angels' Sam Aldegheri: Recalled by Halos

The Angels recalled Aldegheri from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

The move corresponds with the Angels placing right-hander Jack Kochanowicz on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation. Aldegheri has spent the majority of the 2026 season in Triple-A, where he has a 3-4 record in nine starts with a 7.24 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 32:23 K:BB across 46 innings. He's appeared in three major-league games for the Angels this year and his last outing was this past Tuesday against the Rockies, when he tossed 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Even with Kochanowicz shelved, Aldegheri is not guaranteed to replace the former in the Angels' rotation, with Caden Dana and George Klassen also in the mix for spot starts, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.