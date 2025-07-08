The Angels will recall Aldegheri from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Tuesday's contest against the Rangers, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

It's not clear what the corresponding move will be, but Aldegheri will give the Halos a fresh relief arm after the bullpen was needed for four innings in Monday's win over Texas. Aldegheri allowed two unearned runs over 2.1 frames in his lone appearance earlier this season for the Angels. The lefty has collected a 4.83 ERA and 63:40 K:BB in 72.2 innings this year at Salt Lake.