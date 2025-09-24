Aldegheri (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Royals. He struck out three.

Aldegheri stumbled out of the gate Tuesday, giving up hits to the first two batters he faced and ultimately surrendering a pair of runs in the opening frame. It marked the southpaw's first big-league start of the season and his first MLB appearance since July 8. Through three appearances spanning nine innings, Aldegheri owns an 8.00 ERA and 2.22 WHIP.