Aldegheri was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Aldegheri appeared in two games with the Angels during spring training, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four batters over 4.1 innings. The 24-year-old struggled to a 7.90 ERA and 2.20 WHIP over 13.2 innings in four appearances, including two starts, with the Angels in 2025. He will now head to Salt Lake ahead of the regular season, and he'll look to impress at the Triple-A level in an attempt to get another shot with the major-league club in the near future.