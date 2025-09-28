Aldegheri (0-2) took the loss against the Astros on Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings.

Aldegheri gave up a run in the first inning but managed to keep the Astros off the board through the next three frames. He was brought back out for the fifth, only to be tagged for three more runs on homers from Yainer Diaz and Ramon Urias before being pulled. Aldegheri spent most of the 2025 season in Triple-A but appeared in four major-league games for the Angels, including two starts in September. He'll end the year with the big club with a 7.90 ERA and 2.20 WHIP over 13.2 innings, and he'll end his season in Triple-A with an 8-8 record across 24 starts with a 3.78 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 113:60 K:BB in 133.1 innings.