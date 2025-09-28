Aldegheri is slated to start Sunday's game against the Astros in Anaheim.

He'll make a second straight turn through the rotation to close out the season after he was dealt a loss Tuesday against the Royals upon being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake last week. Through three appearances (one start) with the Angels this season, the young southpaw has allowed eight earned runs on 13 hits and seven walks while striking out seven over nine innings.