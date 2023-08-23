Ohtani was lifted from his start in the first half of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds due to an apparent injury, Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reports.

Making his first pitching appearance since Aug. 9 following a two-week break to deal with general fatigue, Ohtani had thrown only 26 pitches before he exited with a trainer in the top of the second inning. The two-way superstar tallied two strikeouts across 1.1 scoreless frames in the abbreviated outing versus Cincinnati, yielding a walk but no hits among the five batters he faced. Ohtani still remains in the game as a hitter after he slugged a two-run home run -- his 44th of the season -- in his first plate appearance.