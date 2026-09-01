Urena (9-9) earned the win over the Yankees on Monday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out eight batters over seven innings.

The only run Urena allowed came on a Spencer Jones solo homer in the fifth inning. Aside from that small hiccup, the rookie hurler shined against a tough offense, racking up 16 whiffs while tying a season high with eight punchouts. Perhaps most promisingly, Urena didn't issue a single walk after handing out multiple free passes in each of his previous six outings, including five his last time out versus Cleveland. Urena tossed three quality starts over six appearances in August and finished with a 3.30 ERA and 32:15 K:BB across 30 innings during the month. He's more than held his own during his first MLB campaign, posting a 2.85 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 120:64 K:BB through 25 appearances (23 starts) spanning 123.1 frames.