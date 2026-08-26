Urena allowed three runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings in Tuesday's 8-6 extra-inning loss to Cleveland. He didn't factor into the decision.

Urena was given plenty of early run support as the Angels jumped ahead to a 5-0 lead, but he struggled badly with his command and couldn't pitch deep enough to qualify for the win. The right-hander issued five walks and allowed Cleveland to begin chipping away at the deficit before departing in the fourth inning. Urena threw just 50 of his 89 pitches for strikes, and as a result, his ERA rose to 2.94. He's scheduled to make his next start at home against the Yankees.