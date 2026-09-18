Urena allowed four hits and struck out nine without walking a batter over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Thursday.

Since the start of July, Urena has held opponents to one run or less in nine of his 13 outings. This was arguably his best performance of the season -- he set a new high for strikeouts in a game while also completing seven scoreless frames for the first time. The rookie right-hander is at a 2.74 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 140:67 K:BB through 144.1 innings over 28 games (26 starts). He's projected for one more start this season, which is set to be on the road versus the Athletics.