Blakely (hamstring) has gone 5-for-13 with a double, seven walks, four RBI, three runs and two stolen bases in six games for Single-A Inland Empire since being activated from the 7-day injured list May 31.

Blakely was sidelined for approximately five weeks due to a hamstring injury. For the season, the 20-year-old infielder is slashing .333/.494/.517 with six extra-base hits, eight stolen bases and an 18:18 BB:K in 81 plate appearances.