Blakely (undisclosed) returned from Single-A Inland Empire's 7-day injured list Wednesday and has gone 1-for-11 with two RBI and a run in his first three games back in action.

Blakely has gotten off to a rough start since being activated after an absence of nearly two months, as he's struck out eight times through his first 11 plate appearances. For the season, the 20-year-old infielder is slashing .293/.448/.452 with 19 stolen bases over 48 games in the California League.