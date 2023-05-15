Blakely (undisclosed) has gone 4-for-29 with a 2:17 BB:K and a stolen base in eight games for High-A Tri-City since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list May 6.

After missing the first month of the season due to the unspecified injury, Blakely is seemingly healthy again, though it hasn't been apparent in his production at the plate. Though the 21-year-old has struggled to make consistent contact at both of his previous two stops in the minors, the 53.1 percent strikeout rate he's sporting through his first eight games of the season is elevated even by his standard. So long as he's not dealing with any physical setbacks, Blakely should get the chance to play regularly for Tri-City with the hope that he eventually busts out of the slump.