Blakely will be sidelined until at least May with an undisclosed injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

As Mayo notes, the toolsy 21-year-old infielder was limited to 55 games at Single-A last year due to hamstring and hand injuries, so perhaps it's a re-aggravation of one of those injuries or something new. Blakely is expected to open the year at High-A Tri-City.