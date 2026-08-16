Angels' Yusei Kikuchi: Could rejoin rotation this week

Kikuchi (shoulder) said Sunday that he expects to join the Angels on their upcoming six-game road trip and believes he'll be ready to return from the 60-day injured list during the upcoming week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The veteran southpaw hasn't been informed that he's on track to be activated, as he'll meet with the Angels' brass Sunday before receiving word of whether he'll rejoin the big-league rotation or require another tune-up outing in the minors. Kikuchi certainly hasn't looked like a pitcher ready to return to the big leagues, as he was roughed up for eight earned runs over 4.2 innings in his latest rehab outing Saturday with Single-A Rancho Cucamoga and has posted a 15.63 ERA, 2.37 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB over 12.2 innings in four starts between Single-A and Triple-A Salt Lake. If the Angels are comfortable adding Kikuchi back to the rotation during their road trip, he would likely start either Friday or Saturday in Arlington versus the Rangers.