Neto went 1-for-3 with a double, a run, an RBI and two stolen bases Tuesday in an 8-5 win against Texas.

Neto was hit by a pitch to begin the Angels' half of the first inning, then moved himself into scoring position by stealing second base. He crossed the plate later in that frame, then knocked in a run with a double in the sixth, which was followed by another theft. The talented young shortstop has been active on the basepaths since the start of the campaign's second half, swiping four bags in five attempts over 12 games. He's up to 21 steals this season and is one of 10 players in the majors with at least 15 homers and 20 thefts.