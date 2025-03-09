Gamel (back) started in right field and went 1-for-3 in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Cardinals in Grapefruit League play.

Gamel was out of action for a little over a week due to a sore back, but the injury shouldn't derail his hopes of winning a spot on Houston's Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder. While he won't start Sunday's game against the Marlins, Gamel is listed as an available reserve on the lineup card and could make his fifth appearance of the spring, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.