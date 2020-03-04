Peacock (neck) is scheduled to throw his first bullpen session of spring training Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Peacock experienced nerve issues in his neck shortly after reporting to camp, with the Houston coaching staff removing him from consideration for a spot in the rotation soon after. The fact that Peacock hasn't even faced hitters yet with Opening Day three weeks away would make a trip to the injured list a certainty if he was prepping for starting duty, but he still has an outside chance of clinching a spot on the 26-man active roster now that he'll have a shorter buildup period as a reliever.