Astros' Brad Peacock: Neck issue resurfaces
Peacock is limited to begin spring training after the nerve issues in his neck recently resurfaced, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Peacock has apparently progressed to throwing from 90 feet, but he remains behind schedule in his throwing program. The 32-year-old missed time in the second half of the 2019 season due to shoulder discomfort which stemmed from the nerve issues in his neck. The right-hander was expected to battle for the fifth spot in the starting rotation in spring training.
