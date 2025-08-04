Walter (elbow) resumed playing catch Tuesday, and Astros manager Joe Espada relayed Sunday that the right-hander could throw off a mound in "the next few days," Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Walter shouldn't be in line for an extended stay on the injured list after he was able to start throwing again five days after being shelved with elbow inflammation, but he still appears likely to be out for longer than the minimum 15 days. Assuming Walter is able to advance to throwing bullpen sessions by the end of the week, he could then move on to facing hitters the week after that. Through nine starts with Houston this season, Walter owns a 3.35 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 52:4 K:BB in 53.2 innings, but in spite of his impressive numbers, he may be on the outside looking in for a rotation spot upon his return. Spencer Arrighetti (thumb), Cristian Javier (elbow) and Luis Garcia (elbow) are all in the midst of rehab assignments and could beat Walter back from the IL, though Javier and Garcia won't necessarily be guaranteed rotation spots either.