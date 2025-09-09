Walter will undergo surgery on his left elbow this week, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The specifics on the nature of the procedure aren't clear, but more should be known after the surgery takes place. Walter was terrific this season when healthy for the Astros, collecting a 3.35 ERA and 52:4 K:BB over 53.2 innings covering nine starts. If it's UCL surgery that the 29-year-old needs, he would likely be out until the 2027 season.