Astros' Brandon Walter: Throwing in Florida

The Astros announced Friday that Walter (elbow) is in the midst of a throwing progression at the team's complex in West Palm Beach, Fla., Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Walter is one of three Astros starters in Florida rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, though Hayden Wesneski (elbow) and Ronel Blanco (elbow) are further along in their programs after undergoing procedures in May and June of last year, respectively. Both Wesneski and Blanco will have chances at returning from the 60-day injured list late in the season, but since he had his surgery Sept. 23, 2025, Walter isn't a realistic candidate to pitch until 2027. Walter's main focus will be building up toward facing live hitters by the end of the season with the aim of entering spring training with few restrictions, if any.