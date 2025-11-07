site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Brandon Walter: Added back to 40-man roster
RotoWire Staff
Walter (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
This move is procedural as the Astros set their 40-man roster for the offseason. Walter is recovering from Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2026 season.
