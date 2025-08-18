The Astros announced Monday that Walter has shut down from throwing following a recurrence of left elbow inflammation, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Walter initially went on the 15-day injured list July 25, and after he resumed playing catch earlier this month, he encountered a setback. It's not clear at this point how long he might be shut down, but at this stage of the season, Walter's availability down the stretch is in question. He's been excellent for Houston in 2025, collecting a 3.35 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 52:4 K:BB in 53.2 innings.