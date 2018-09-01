Astros' Brian McCann: Will start Saturday
McCann (knee) is expected to start Saturday when he is activated from the disabled list, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros will also purchase the contract of starting pitcher Josh James from Triple-A Fresno, and he will make his big-league debut Saturday as a fill-in for the injured Charlie Morton (shoulder). The Astros wisely paired James with McCann during the catcher's rehab assignment at Fresno in preparation for the battery mates' reunion Saturday.
