Abreu earned the save Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing one unearned run on three hits and a walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

Abreu was summoned in the eighth after Enyel De Los Santos surrendered three runs to slash Houston's cushion to two. The right-hander, who had allowed eight runs over his previous six appearances entering Tuesday, looked to be in danger of another rough outing as he gave up an RBI-single to Adolis Garcia following a walk to the first batter he faced. However, the 28-year-old managed to settle down, escape further damage and finish off the ninth to secure his seventh save of the season. The performance not only helped seal a much-needed win for Houston but also provided a confidence boost for Abreu in a critical stretch of the playoff push. He now owns a 2.37 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 103:31 K:BB across 68.1 innings on the year.