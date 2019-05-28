Astros' Carlos Correa: Could miss time

Correa's rib injury may sideline him for the next couple weeks according to general manager Jeff Luhnow, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear that Luhnow was referring to a precise timeline for Correa. The shortstop is visiting a doctor Tuesday to determine the extent of his injury. Luhnow did downplay the idea that Correa's injury would be a long-term one, but a trip to the injured list does appear likely.

