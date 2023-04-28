McCormick (back) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Saturday with Double-A Corpus Christi, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After some initial uncertainty, the Astros have officially decided to send McCormick down to the minors for some at-bats before bringing him back onto the major-league roster. It's unknown how long the team plans on keeping him on assignment, but if all goes well it's possible the 28-year-old outfielder returns within a week or so.

