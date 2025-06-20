Astros' Chas McCormick: Nearing next step
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCormick (oblique) is likely to face live hitting within the next week, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCormick has been on the injured list since May 31 and resumed swinging Friday. He's still a while away from being activated, however, as manager Joe Espada said McCormick will require a rehab assignment.
