McCormick (finger) remains on the bench Friday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
McCormick dislocated his right pinky finger Wednesday against the Twins and was expected to miss at least a couple days, so it's no surprise to see him on the bench here. Jake Meyers will start in center field.
