McCormick will sit Tuesday versus the Twins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCormick will take a seat after he went 3-for-10 with two runs and a stolen base while starting all three games of the series with Atlanta. Mauricio Dubon will take over in center field and bat eighth against Minnesota.
