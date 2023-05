Astros manager Dusty baker told reporters that McCormick (back) will play Sunday against the White Sox, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCormick is out of the lineup again Saturday, but it sounds like the team is just taking every precaution after the outfielder felt soreness in his back shortly after coming off the injured list. The outfielder should be back for the finale against Chicago, and if not he'll return early in the next week.