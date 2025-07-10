Astros' Christian Walker: Back from paternity leave
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros reinstated Walker from the paternity list Thursday.
After spending three games away from the team while celebrating the birth of his child, Walker will rejoin the Astros and slide back in as the club's everyday first baseman. The 34-year-old has had a down year at the plate overall, but he's gone 16-for-43 (.372) with two home runs and eight RBI over his last 10 contests.
