Astros' Christian Walker: Taking seat Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Mariners, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Walker went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's series opener, breaking what had been a six-game hitting streak. He'll get a day off Saturday while Isaac Paredes gets the nod at first base and bats third.
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