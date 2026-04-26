Walker went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Yankees.

Walker extended his hitting streak to four games Sunday and also went deep in his second consecutive contest. The veteran first baseman is off to a strong start at the plate in 2026, batting .291 with seven homers, eight doubles, 23 RBI and 13 walks across 103 at-bats. Walker is already up to four three-hit efforts on the campaign as well.