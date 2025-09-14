Walker went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored during Houston's 6-2 win over Atlanta on Saturday.

Walker extended the Astros' lead to 6-0 in the third inning with a two-run shot off Bryce Elder. It was Walker's 23rd homer of the season, which is three shy from his mark in 2024. He has gone 12-for-46 (.261) with one steal, two home runs, six RBI and eight runs scored in 12 games since Sept. 1.