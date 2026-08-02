Astros' Cristian Javier: Drawing start Monday

Javier is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Blue Jays in Houston, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier will be awarded his fifth start of the season after he had worked out of the bullpen in his past two appearances and allowed just four hits with a 9:0 K:BB across six scoreless innings. The right-hander has a 3.00 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB over 12 frames in five appearances overall since returning from a shoulder strain in early July. He could be operating with a restricted pitch count Monday, but Javier looks like he'll have a path to making multiple turns through the rotation while Spencer Arrighetti (foot) is on the shelf and the struggling Tatsuya Imai works out of the bullpen.