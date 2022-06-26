Javier (5-3) earned the win after he pitched seven no-hit innings, giving up one walk while striking out 13 in Saturday's victory over the Yankees.

Javier was masterful in this one, registering a season-high 13 punchouts while limiting the Yankees to just a walk in what ended up being a combined no-hitter for the Astros. The 25-year-old has now rattled off three straight strong starts following a five run blow up against the Mariners on June 6, posting a 1.50 ERA with 25 strikeouts over 18 innings during that stretch. He now owns a 2.73 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 81 punchouts over 62.2 frames in 14 appearances (10 starts) this season. Javier tentatively lines up to pitch at home versus the Angels next week.

