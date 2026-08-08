Astros' Cristian Javier: Getting another start Sunday

Javier will start Sunday's game against San Diego, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After making two straight appearances out of the bullpen in late July, Javier moved back into the rotation this past Monday. He took the loss against Toronto but pitched relatively well, giving up three runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and no walks over a season-high six innings. That was good enough for Houston to award him another start, and he'll go up against a Padres club that has scored the fifth-most runs in the league since the All-Star break.