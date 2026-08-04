Astros' Cristian Javier: Suffers second loss

Javier (1-2) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks over six innings against Toronto. He struck out two.

After mostly working out of the bullpen since returning from a right shoulder strain in early July, Javier drew the start Monday and recorded a quality start, though a lack of run support saddled him with the loss. On the year, the 29-year-old owns a 6.59 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 23:15 K:BB across 27.1 innings (nine outings, five starts). Should Javier remain in the rotation, he's lined up to take the mound Sunday against San Diego.