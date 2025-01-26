Javier (elbow) said during an Astros FanFest event Saturday that he's targeting to return from the injured list after the All-Star break, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It's not exactly new information as GM Dana Brown provided a similar timeline, but it's notable that he remains on track nearly four months later. Javier underwent Tommy John surgery last June, so it would be a quick recovery if he's able to return in July.