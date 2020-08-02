Sneed allowed a hit and an inherited runner to score over two-thirds of an inning and blew a save in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Houston's closer, Roberto Osuna, came on to close out the game but left with discomfort in his arm. At that point, with limited bullpen options due to injuries or having used other relievers earlier, manager Dusty Baker turned to Sneed to finish the game. He threw a wild pitch that advanced a runner to second, then gave up a double to plate to the tying run. Ryan Pressly, who left Saturday's game with a cut that does not appear to be serious, is the likely fill-in closer while Osuna has the arm checked out.