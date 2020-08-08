Sneed (0-2) was tagged with the loss and a blown save in Friday's extra-innings loss to the Athletics. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning.

Sneed was the last in a long line of relievers from the seventh to the 13th innings. He was called on to close out the game after Houston pushed a run across in the top of the 13th, but the right-hander blew his second save opportunity. It was the third time in the last four appearances that Sneed allowed runs.